Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10).
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.