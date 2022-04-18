Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97). Insiders purchased a total of 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $231,767 in the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

