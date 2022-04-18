Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.33

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 26600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

