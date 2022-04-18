CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $10.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.03. 2,693,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,503. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

