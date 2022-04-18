Chardan Capital Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

PRQR stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

