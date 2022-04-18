Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $542.56

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $542.56 and last traded at $542.60, with a volume of 18851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

