Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $542.56

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $542.56 and last traded at $542.60, with a volume of 18851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.32.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
