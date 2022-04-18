ChartEx (CHART) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CHART) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $100,043.22 and approximately $650.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.63 or 0.07482660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.80 or 0.99803808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041726 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.