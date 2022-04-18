Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,540. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

