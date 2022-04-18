CIBC Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a market cap of C$44.00 billion and a PE ratio of 81.67. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.33.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

