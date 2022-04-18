CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE WCP opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2911813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.