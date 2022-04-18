CIBC Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

TPZEF stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

