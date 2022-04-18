Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.11.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $413.18. The company had a trading volume of 302,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

