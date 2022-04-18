Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.67. Approximately 591,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,850,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.