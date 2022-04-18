Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 423,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.