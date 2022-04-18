City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Lowered to $18.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

City Office REIT stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $703.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

