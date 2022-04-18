ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.