CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.16

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 57838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

