Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

