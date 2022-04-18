Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $377.00 to $314.00. The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

