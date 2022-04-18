Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $377.00 to $314.00. The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.
COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.95.
In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.