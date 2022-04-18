Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,839,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,365. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

