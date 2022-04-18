Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.
