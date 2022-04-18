Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $15,352.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.94 or 0.99868643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00264835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00169243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00342242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,887,023 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,671 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

