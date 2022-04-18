Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $48.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFLT. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of CFLT opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 640,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,955 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

