Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 204,965 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 133,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.