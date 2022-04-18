Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 204,965 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 133,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
