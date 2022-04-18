Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $61.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

