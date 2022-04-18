Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.70. 376,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,309. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.87 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

