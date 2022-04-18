Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.40. 1,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.