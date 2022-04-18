Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.23% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.81. 1,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

