Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $6.04 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,418. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

