Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $79.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. 5,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

