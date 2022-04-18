Constellation Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $240.11 million and $4.56 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

