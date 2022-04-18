ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,205 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of ContextLogic worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 238.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

