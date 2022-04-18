Contrasting Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 0.92 $195.42 million $3.31 12.25 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.00 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.02%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 80 retail stores across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Automotive Group, Inc. manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

