Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 747,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

CTSDF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,779. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

