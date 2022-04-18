Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $33.61

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $32.28. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 2,469 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $205,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.