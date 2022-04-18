Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 281,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,242,340 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

