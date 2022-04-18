Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 422.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.50).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($37,861.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,218.58). Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 268.20 ($3.49). 1,423,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,830. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £689.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

