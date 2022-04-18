Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.46. 3,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,891. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after buying an additional 532,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after buying an additional 184,515 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

