Critical Survey: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) versus Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WalkMe and Coro Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 6.55 -$95.81 million N/A N/A Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WalkMe and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.48%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Coro Global.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Coro Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

