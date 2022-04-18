Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. 892,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. Crocs has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

