Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,328.57 ($108.53).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.37) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.00) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.19) to GBX 8,600 ($112.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.28) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.69), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,265,453.11). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.25), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,189.47). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,296,571.

Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,594 ($98.96). The company had a trading volume of 279,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,404.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,587.90. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,402 ($83.42) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($136.89). The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

