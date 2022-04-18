CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $235.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

