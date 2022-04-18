Crust (CRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006705 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00260483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00269064 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.