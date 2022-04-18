CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.