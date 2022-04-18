Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.58. 17,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 740,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Health by 901.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,117,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008,091 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter worth $65,532,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter worth $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,049,000.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

