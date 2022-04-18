Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.62. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,587. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

