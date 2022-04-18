CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 6.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 3,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 636,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

