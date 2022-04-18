Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will announce $322.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the lowest is $263.40 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 330,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

