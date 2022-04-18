CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.00

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

UAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.69.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $268,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

