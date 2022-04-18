CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.37

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.