CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $64,358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $10.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.36. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

